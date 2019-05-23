Jacqueline (Whalen) Owsianik, 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Owsianik, Sr. Jacqueline was born in Meriden on April 12, 1930 to the late John and Adeline (Subsick) Whalen.



She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Knox and her partner Ed Renca of Meriden, Sue Bryand and her husband Gregory of Middlefield and Laurie Legere and her husband Stephen of Meriden; three sons, Francis Owsianik, Jr., of Meriden, John Owsianik and his wife Cheryl of Meriden and Timothy Owsianik of Meriden; her nine grandchildren, Tracy Rosenzweig and her fiance Nicholas Elliot, Billy Rosenzweig and his wife Jen, David Bryand and his wife Brooke, Christine Clark and her husband Jon, Dr. Kimberly Sharples and her husband James, Jessica Legere, Alison Legere, Christina Palladino and her husband Steve and Johnny Owsianik and his wife Christine; her fourteen great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Aubrie, R.J., Tyler, Kallie, Ruby, Julliete, Kelsey, Ella, Cal, Lily, Danny, Ali and Bruin



Johnny, Susan and Laurie would like to thank Frankie, Nancy and Timmy for the love and care they provided during her illness. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Crystal Marquez of Middlesex Hospital, and to Masonicare Hospice including Lori Manigo, Denise Peterson and others for their exceptional care and concern.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Church, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday morning prior to the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 104 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019