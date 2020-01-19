The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Jaida Elize Diaz-Cassala

Jaida Elize Diaz-Cassala Obituary
Jaida Elize Diaz-Cassala has transitioned into the Non-Physical. Born in the Bronx, New York City, New York, Jaida moved to Meriden with her family when she was 9 years old. She is survived by her husband, Antonio Cassala, and three daughters, Jadalize Erika Grimes, Bianca Shay Grimes, and Isa Mercedes Cassala.

Jaida graduated from O. H. Platt High School, and pursued healthcare administration at Naugatuck Valley Community College (NVCC) and the University of Phoenix. She was a dedicated employee of Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford, where she served her patients with so much love and compassion. They would call out to her from their rooms, "Jaida!," as she walked down the hall.

Jaida loved to cook, and prepared new recipes daily for her family to share in her dining room. She would make sancocho on her beloved rainy days, and grill shish kabobs for her pool parties. Excursions included sushi and Indian food, White Castle in the Bronx, Middle Eastern truck food in Manhattan, and soul food at Sylvia's in Harlem.

Jaida's enthusiasm and laughter were contagious, and she beamed with pleasure while dancing, especially the salsa with her "vieja." From Walden Pond to the Botanical Gardens in the Bronx, she worshiped the trees on nature walks and in her backyard, and she cared for plants in her home, raising them from seedlings or cuttings. She held a collection of National Geographic Magazines in slipcases and was fascinated by astrology and astronomy. Fall was her favorite season, and she celebrated it with leaf decorations, family pumpkin picking, and lots of pumpkin coffee. Her love for owls led her and her family to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science near Quechee Gorge, where she found the snowy owl in July.

Jaida was inspired to read and write poetry, and participated in the NVCC Fresh Ink/Creative Writing Club Open Mic. Her favorite writer was Edgar Allen Poe, and she visited his cottage with her family at Poe Park in the Bronx.

Jaida shared a love for personal improvement and enlightenment with her husband. From reading the "Quantum Enigma" before they met in person on Christmas Day to later embracing together Chiropractic, Dr. John F. DeMartini at Kripalu, The Teachings of Abraham Hicks, Transcendental Meditation, and lastly, "A Course In Miracles," she has always been and always will be his "Angel of God."

All services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
