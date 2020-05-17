JAMES A. JACKSON, 75, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. James was born on May 6, 1944 in Bristol, CT to the late Andrew Jackson and Estelle (Kelly) Jackson. He was an animal caretaker with the Barnum & Bailey Ringling Brothers circus about 10 years. Although he had no siblings, he had an abundant number of friends and relatives in CT and in Louisiana. He is survived by his cousin, Dianna Spears Green, who served as his caregiver, conservator and POA, and his cousins Calvin Hood of Hartford, CT and Earle Jackson of Coral Springs, FL. plus many other cousins and friends. Due to the present pandemic, there will be no graveside services. A memorial will be held at a later date. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Jackson family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 17, 2020.