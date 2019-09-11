|
|
James A. Lenart, 82, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly September 8, 2019.
He was born in Meriden on December 21, 1936, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Audette) Lenart.
James served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve 1957 - 1959 and was proud of his service to this country. James worked professionally as a tool and die draftsman for many of America's largest and most respected manufacturer's, including Marlin, Winchester, Boeing and Pratt and Whitney. He enjoyed a long and successful professional career.
An avid traveler, "Jim" as he was known, enjoyed exploring all the backroads and country miles throughout the entire country. He was particularly fond of the Western United States, where he explored national parks and became quite a hobbyist photographer, capturing many outdoor scenes, wildlife and natural settings.
Jim had a lifelong love of engineering and locomotives and enjoyed hobbyist train building. He built many models and natural landscapes in intricate detail and attended expositions and forums where he made friends for a lifetime. However, the one thing that Jim enjoyed most was traveling by automobile. He felt most happy when able to see the scenery through the windshield and having the freedom to stop at any interesting store, park, farm or natural feature. Many a Sunday were spent eating a picnic lunch along interesting routes exploring this great state. We have lost a true admirer of the road and where those paths can lead us. Jim will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Seichter and her longtime partner, Norton Ingraham of Wallingford; his nephew, Daniel Seichter and his wife, Kate, of Wallingford; and two great-nephews, Jacob and Joshua Seichter.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Holy Angels Church in Meriden where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019