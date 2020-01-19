|
|
James "Jim" A. Miramant, 65, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte.
He was born August 26, 1954 in Meriden, Connecticut. Jim attended St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, CT and Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Following his time at Marist, Jim worked for Kratzert, Jones & Associates Land Surveyors in Southington, CT, as a land surveyor and crew chief. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1990 from Connecticut and was a land surveyor for Johnson Engineering, Inc., in Port Charlotte. Jim's love of dogs was realized especially with his best friend "Sonny", a yellow Labrador retriever.
James is survived by his loving family, wife, Tretha L. Miramant of Port Charlotte; mother, Ruth B. Crossley of Bradenton, FL; father, Allan Miramant of Southington, CT; and a sister, Joanne (Chris) Rollend of Marlborough, CT.; and step-children, Aurielle Galeone of Port Charlotte, FL, and Jason Galeone of Austin, TX; and one grandson, Anthony Galeone, also of Port Charlotte, FL.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church in Plantsville, Southington, CT, followed by a reception at the Southington Country Club at noon. Memorial services for family and friends in Florida will be held by the family at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020