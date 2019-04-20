James Albert Sokolowski, 88, loving husband of the late Jean (Rostock) Sokolowski, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. James was born in Albion, NY, March 20, 1931, a son of the late Carl W. Sokolowski and Agnes (Lewandowski) Sokolowski and was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. James, his brother Carl, mother and father survived the Hartford Circus fire of 1944. James was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and long hikes in the woods. He was a musician at heart who loved playing his keyboards when he performed with his band. He was employed by Carabetta Builders in Meriden for 56 years and had also been an Auxiliary Policeman in Meriden. He is survived by his four children James Sokolowski and his wife Beverly of E. Berlin, Matthew Sokolowski and his wife Suzanne of Portland, Thomas Sokolowski and his wife Deborah of Meriden and Jean Alfonso and her husband Daniel of Wallingford; two grandchildren Alex Sokolowski and Christine Buczynski. He was predeceased by his brother Carl J. Sokolowski and his foster brother Walter Peidl. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. Military honors will be accorded following the service. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019