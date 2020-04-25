|
James "Jimmy" Dumas, 63, of Middlefield, died suddenly at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Jimmy along with his wife, Jo-Ann (Marchese) Dumas, owned MidState Tractor in Middletown. He was born in Middlefield on March 11, 1957 and was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine Dumas of Middlefield. Jimmy started off at a young age in the farming community. He grew up on a cow farm and attended Woodrow Wilson VOAG Mechanics program. He belonged to the Future Farmers of America. Jimmy also served many years working up the ranks to Assistant Chief at the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the CT Christmas Tree Growers Association where his love of growing Christmas trees became one of his favorite hobbies. With so much love for tractors and Christmas trees, he made friends with so many wonderful farmers, landscapers and hobbyists all over New England. Besides his wife Jo-Ann of 40 years, he leaves behind two daughters Jennifer Turek and her husband Daniel and Katherine Nadeau and her husband Jonathan; his beloved grandchildren Zack, Hunter and Gabby; two brothers Timmy and Tommy Dumas and a Sister Laurie Lohmann and her husband Keith. His mother in law Josephine Marchese, his sister in law Susan Dzialo and her husband Paul and brother in law Arthur Marchese. He loved all his nieces and nephews especially his great niece and nephew Olivia & Jack. We wish to thank the Middlefield Fire Department, and so many of his friends that have reached out to our family during this very difficult time. Please visit "Jimmy Dumas Memorial" page on Facebook and feel free to share your memories and photos. In lieu of flowers please donate to a local charity of your choice. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020