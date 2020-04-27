|
|
James E. Lewis, 59, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at home after a terminal illness. He was born in Meriden on July 18, 1960 and graduated from Lyman Hall. He was a veteran of the Gulf War, having served with the U.S. Army and Navy. Mr. Lewis enjoyed being with his family, playing games and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren cuddled on the couch watching movies. He also loved to share his stories of being in the Navy. His favorite food was definitely Mexican burritos with a lot of spice. He is survived by his five daughters, Alene Lewis (Carlos Colon), Selina Lewis (Robert Cumba) , Genna Lewis (Luis Rivera), Carolina Estrada and Melissa Parks; his 11 grandchildren, Deizia, Reece, Vanessa, Evan Iszaiah, Jayden, Lily, Jerimya, Miguel, Nilanie and Josiah; his three sisters, Ruth, Jane and Ann Marie; and his two brothers, Frank and Richard. He was predeceased by his father, Francis Lewis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 27, 2020