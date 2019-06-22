James F. Argiro, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden.



Born on April 22, 1929, he was the son of the late Cosmo and Adeline (Nadile) Argiro. A lifetime resident of Meriden, James graduated from Wilcox Technical High School then went on to the University of Hartford and received a degree in Art. He enjoyed painting, sculpting and especially sketching with charcoal. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and stayed stateside as a telegrapher. James retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a machinist in East Hartford after 36 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion, as well as an unofficial member of the Dunkin Donuts frequent flyer club. James was a beloved father, grandfather and brother, James will be greatly missed.



Mr. Argiro is survived by his daughter: Susan Ciskowski and husband William; his cherished grandchildren: Elizabeth and Valerie Ciskowski; four step children: Richard Guerrera and wife Karen, children Justin and Caitlyn, Eleanor Fazzino and daughter Laura, Darlene Guerrera, daughters Crystal and Jessica, David Guerrera and wife Diana; his brother John Argiro and wife Marianne; many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Argiro; two sisters: Rose Adamski, Elizabeth (Betty) DelFavero; his grandson Michael Guerrera and his former wife Eleanor Morton.



His funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 9:15 a.m. from the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday evening June 24th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019