James F. Sullivan, 66, of Meriden, loving husband of 43 years to Theresa (DellaCamera) Sullivan, passed away August 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.
Jim was born in New Haven on April 24, 1954, a son of the late Charles and Catherine (Flood) Sullivan.
Jim worked as a plumber's assistant, plumber, carpenter, construction worker and landscaper. He did whatever he had to do to provide for his family and spoil his daughter. He met the love of his life when he was 17 years old and when he was 30 years old, welcomed his only daughter, Laura. His wife and daughter were his life and he put family before everything else. He loved talking to his daughter after dinner about life and the memories they've shared over the years. He loved recording every family function and taking tons of pictures. He loved gardening, playing guitar and over the top decorations for Christmas, especially Halloween. He loved going to the gun range and going shooting with his friend, John. He was known for being a jokester, a peace maker and sharing his gift of helping people throughout his community. He loved his cats, Bella and Frankie, and dogs, Duke and Autumn. When he was 36 years old, he lost his best friend, half Doberman, half German Shepherd, Bojangles.
In addition to his wife, Theresa, he is survived by his daughter, Laura Brousseau and her husband, Kevin, of Meriden; grandson, James who is due to be born January 2021; his sisters-in-law, Frances DellaCamera, Debbie Piscitelli and her husband, Dave and Paula Paolini and her husband, Mike; his nephews, Al Allesandrine and Stan Bialecki; and his nieces, Jennifer and Julianna. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles "BoBo" Sullivan, Jr., his sister, Catherine Bialecki and his best friend and partner in crime, John "Pooky" Lucas.
Jim's family would like to thank everyone that reached out during this difficult time, especially family and friends who created lifelong memories with him and everyone that spent time with him.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Saturday, August 22, 2010 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, masks and social distancing will be required. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
