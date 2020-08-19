Theresa and Lauura and extended family I am so very sorry Jimbo you done it again, this would make you laugh , on my birthday your being laid to rest. But I'm not laughing this is sad , You were so bright and friendly and energetic in your younger years, I still remember you and my Brother Ralph in his room listening to music and talking a d laughing having fun, but always friendly and smiling through out your life. I'm sorry I never had the chance yet to meet your beloved Theresa and Laura. No one wants to meet this way, I pray you RIP.

Teresa Onofrio

Friend