1/1
James F. Sullivan
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Sullivan, 66, of Meriden, loving husband of 43 years to Theresa (DellaCamera) Sullivan, passed away August 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.

Jim was born in New Haven on April 24, 1954, a son of the late Charles and Catherine (Flood) Sullivan.

Jim worked as a plumber's assistant, plumber, carpenter, construction worker and landscaper. He did whatever he had to do to provide for his family and spoil his daughter. He met the love of his life when he was 17 years old and when he was 30 years old, welcomed his only daughter, Laura. His wife and daughter were his life and he put family before everything else. He loved talking to his daughter after dinner about life and the memories they've shared over the years. He loved recording every family function and taking tons of pictures. He loved gardening, playing guitar and over the top decorations for Christmas, especially Halloween. He loved going to the gun range and going shooting with his friend, John. He was known for being a jokester, a peace maker and sharing his gift of helping people throughout his community. He loved his cats, Bella and Frankie, and dogs, Duke and Autumn. When he was 36 years old, he lost his best friend, half Doberman, half German Shepherd, Bojangles.

In addition to his wife, Theresa, he is survived by his daughter, Laura Brousseau and her husband, Kevin, of Meriden; grandson, James who is due to be born January 2021; his sisters-in-law, Frances DellaCamera, Debbie Piscitelli and her husband, Dave and Paula Paolini and her husband, Mike; his nephews, Al Allesandrine and Stan Bialecki; and his nieces, Jennifer and Julianna. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles "BoBo" Sullivan, Jr., his sister, Catherine Bialecki and his best friend and partner in crime, John "Pooky" Lucas.

Jim's family would like to thank everyone that reached out during this difficult time, especially family and friends who created lifelong memories with him and everyone that spent time with him.

His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Saturday, August 22, 2010 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, masks and social distancing will be required. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 17, 2020
He was a wonderful human being with an amazing gift. He will be missed by so many . Prayers for his family.
Ilene Bisnov
Friend
August 17, 2020
Laura an terry im so sorry for ur lose jim was a great man an he loved to talk ur ear off .Laura an terry u will be in my prayers and thoughts ❤
Jennifer Caffrey
Friend
August 17, 2020
Theresa and Lauura and extended family I am so very sorry Jimbo you done it again, this would make you laugh , on my birthday your being laid to rest. But I'm not laughing this is sad , You were so bright and friendly and energetic in your younger years, I still remember you and my Brother Ralph in his room listening to music and talking a d laughing having fun, but always friendly and smiling through out your life. I'm sorry I never had the chance yet to meet your beloved Theresa and Laura. No one wants to meet this way, I pray you RIP.
Teresa Onofrio
Friend
August 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss Laura, I’ll have you guys in my prayers. Sending all of my love your way!
Ashley Diaz
Friend
August 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dolores Basister
Friend
August 17, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Sullivan and Brousseau families for this crushing loss. Though I never spoke to Jim myself, I know he was a good man who was kind, gentle and fiercely protective of his loved ones. I hope he is now at peace and that he is with his loved ones dancing with the stars. Requiescat in Pace Sir Jim.
Justin Melanson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved