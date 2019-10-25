The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
James Wetherell
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Meriden, CT
James H. Wetherell


1951 - 2019
James H. Wetherell Obituary
James H. Wetherell, 68, of Meriden, loving husband of Pamela (Solt) Wetherell for 45 years passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

James was born in Newport, R.I., June 16, 1951, a son of Jean C. (Gear) Wetherell of North Haven and the late James E. Wetherell. He was employed by the Town of North Haven Public Works Department until his retirement.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 11 children Angeleina Wetherell of Meriden, Kimberly (Larry) McGovern of Oakville, James H. Wetherell Jr. of PA., Judy (Bryan) Tishue of Torrington, Nicholas Wetherell, Kaylene Wetherell both of Meriden, Brian Wetherell of IL., Jillian (Jacob) Cotter, Emily Wetherell, Bethany Wetherell and Melissa Wetherell all of Meriden; his grandchildren Lucas Cotter, Brigid Tishue and Abbigail McGovern; his brothers and sisters John Wetherell of North Haven, Jeffrey (Lisa) Wetherell of PA., Jolene (Joseph) Howard of CO., Jerome Wetherell of North Haven, Jan (Joan) Wetherell of NC., and Jean (Robert) Barbaro of Wallingford; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Teresa (Leonard) Hess, Ray J. (Marlyn) Solt and Patricia Solt all of PA; many nieces; and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, October 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
