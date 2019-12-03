The Record-Journal Obituaries
James Harrington Shiels


2/25/1941 - 11/28/2019
James Harrington Shiels Obituary
Mr. James Harrington Shiels, of Meriden, husband of Elizabeth Adams Shiels, died on Thrusday, November 28, 2019 in Wallingford, CT after a lengthy illness.

Born in Meriden, CT on February 25, 1941, Jim was the son of the late Walter J. and Clare (O'Connor) Shiels. He graduated from St. Joseph's School, Platt High School and Villanova University.

Jim was employed by Mid State Medical Center until 1999. He was a deacon for 42 years and had served the last 19 years at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Newington, CT. He was President of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club and was a member of the New England Society for Healthcare Communications. He received numerous awards and certificates of merit for his work and contributions to the community. Jim's favorite pastime was relaxing at the beach.

Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his daughter, Sarah Shiels Henderson and his son-in-law Lucas Henderson. He is also survived by six nieces, one nephew and many cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Gail S. Miniter.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St, Newington, CT, 06111. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT, 06360 haitianhealthfoundation.org
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
