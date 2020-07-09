1/
James J. Laden Jr.
9/2/1936 - 7/7/2020
James J. Laden, Jr., 83, of Wallingford and Point O'Woods, Old Lyme, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Meriden, September 2, 1936, the son of the Judge of Probate the late James J. Laden and the late Rose Brooks Laden. He attended Holy Trinity School and Lyman Hall High School. James retired from Stop and Shop and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. He is survived by his sister, Jaclin R. Laden of Wallingford and many cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosemary Catherine Laden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 10, at 11 am directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, 25 N. Whittlesey Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. www.wallingordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
July 7, 2020
Miss Laden,
Deepest condolences. ✝
Eter Meehan
