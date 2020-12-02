James L. Evans, Sr., 89, of Meriden, loving husband of Deborah L. (Heiden) Evans passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
James was born in Ludlow, MA, February 10, 1931, a son of the late John R. Evans and Jessie Goodrow and had been a Meriden resident for many years. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he served his country faithfully during the Korean War. James was employed by the Hyster Company for many years and also served as a Connecticut Auxiliary State Policeman.
In addition to his wife Deborah, he is survived by his children James L. Evans, Jr., of Wallingford, Trudy Corbin and her husband Dave of Florida; two step children Dean Koshivas and his wife Barbara of MA; and Christine Chabot and her husband Matthew of R.I.; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; his brother Donald Evans and his wife Judith of Arizona; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers.
A private celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com