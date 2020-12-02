1/1
James L. Evans Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Evans, Sr., 89, of Meriden, loving husband of Deborah L. (Heiden) Evans passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.

James was born in Ludlow, MA, February 10, 1931, a son of the late John R. Evans and Jessie Goodrow and had been a Meriden resident for many years. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he served his country faithfully during the Korean War. James was employed by the Hyster Company for many years and also served as a Connecticut Auxiliary State Policeman.

In addition to his wife Deborah, he is survived by his children James L. Evans, Jr., of Wallingford, Trudy Corbin and her husband Dave of Florida; two step children Dean Koshivas and his wife Barbara of MA; and Christine Chabot and her husband Matthew of R.I.; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; his brother Donald Evans and his wife Judith of Arizona; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers.

A private celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved