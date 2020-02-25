Home

James LLoyd Steele

James Lloyd Steele, 57, of Milford, beloved husband of Anne Damon Steele, and father of James Stewart Steele, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at CT Hospice of Branford. Born on November 4, 1962, he was the son of the late George Steele and survived by his mother Anita Grinberg Steele of Wallingford, CT.

Jim served in the Navy for (5) years, assigned to the Submarine USS TREPANG (SNN-674). He was extremely proud of his years of service. Jim spent his entire working career servicing construction equipment. He serviced Bobcats and Caterpillar heavy duty equipment, right down to fork lifts and golf carts. Jim loved being service manager, he was able to talk to the customers, and still get his hands dirty when necessary.

Jim was predeceased by his brother, George Steele, Jr., and sister, Blanche Steele. Jim is survived by his mother, Anita, brother, Jude Steele of Meriden, CT, sister Teresa (Ted) of Shelton, CT.

A Military Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Saint Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Avenue, Milford, CT 06460. Friends and family are invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
