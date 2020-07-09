James M. Duffy, Jr., 79, of Sun City, Arizona and formerly of Meriden, Connecticut, and husband of Linda Neal, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.
He was born on February 14, 1941, to Shirley R. (Siering) Duffy of Cheshire, CT, and the late James M. Duffy, Sr., of Meriden, CT, and attended Meriden Schools before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the early 1970's to help train greyhound racing dogs and eventually started his own printing business until ill health forced him to retire after several years in business.
In addition to being survived by his wife Linda of Sun City, Arizona, he is also survived by his mother Shirley R. Duffy of Cheshire, CT and a son Justin Duffy of Albuquerque, New Mexico, brother Wayne Duffy of Meriden, CT and his partner Joanne Cyr-Callaghan of Plainville, CT, sister Deborah (Duffy) Budd and husband Deen Budd of South Carolina, nephew Patrick Duffy of Meriden, CT, neice Connie Duffy and husband Peter Hagstrom of Middletown, CT, neice Heather (Tangney) Charpentier and husband Alain of Middlefield, CT, and nephew David Budd of Meriden, CT, and various other relatives in the area. Jim was also predeceased by brother Donald R. Duffy of Enfield, CT, and William G. Duffy of Meriden, CT.
A private service will be held by the Palm Valley Mortuary in Sun City, Arizona, and interment will be made at the wishes of his wife Linda.
Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
.