James P. Bailey
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. Bailey, 62, of Southington, passed away due to complications from a stroke on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. James was born on February 9, 1958 in Southington to the late Gordon and Kathleen (Stanish) Bailey and has been a lifelong Southington resident. Jim retired from Johnson and Johnson. He was active member of the Southington Elks Lodge 1669, Falcons Nest 307 and the Sons of the American Legion. Jim also was a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years in Southington, serving both Engine Company 2 and 4. He was an avid golfer and will be remembered most for his quick wit, great sense of humor and the ability to make friends wherever he went. He will surely be missed by all who he crossed paths with. Jim is survived by one son, Ryan Bailey of Plantsville and two grandchildren, Cora and Maverick Bailey. He also leaves behind his sister, Susan Shea and her husband John of Plantsville and brother, David Bailey and his wife Karen of E. Granby, his former wife and mother to their son, Lori Bailey of Plantsville and his nieces and nephews, Leslie Flood and husband Jason, Mackenzie and Brendan Shea and Declan Bailey. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Diane Albert
Coworker
May 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
May 26, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved