James P. Bailey, 62, of Southington, passed away due to complications from a stroke on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. James was born on February 9, 1958 in Southington to the late Gordon and Kathleen (Stanish) Bailey and has been a lifelong Southington resident. Jim retired from Johnson and Johnson. He was active member of the Southington Elks Lodge 1669, Falcons Nest 307 and the Sons of the American Legion. Jim also was a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years in Southington, serving both Engine Company 2 and 4. He was an avid golfer and will be remembered most for his quick wit, great sense of humor and the ability to make friends wherever he went. He will surely be missed by all who he crossed paths with. Jim is survived by one son, Ryan Bailey of Plantsville and two grandchildren, Cora and Maverick Bailey. He also leaves behind his sister, Susan Shea and her husband John of Plantsville and brother, David Bailey and his wife Karen of E. Granby, his former wife and mother to their son, Lori Bailey of Plantsville and his nieces and nephews, Leslie Flood and husband Jason, Mackenzie and Brendan Shea and Declan Bailey. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.