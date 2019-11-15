|
James "Jim" P. Janz, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband and best friend of Leona (Kaczmarski) Janz, his loving wife of 52 years.
Born on May 23, 1937 in Dearborn, MI, Jim was the son of the late Robert L. and Dolores (Monk) Janz. He grew up in Westlake, Ohio, where he attended local schools and Ohio State University. Jim proudly served in the United States Army from 1960-1962. He relocated to CT to work for the JM Clemenshaw Company, a re-evaluation firm. In 1969 Jim became the Assessor for the Town of Branford from where he retired in 2001. He was an active member of the Y's Men Club, the International and the Connecticut Association of Assessing Officers and the New Haven County Assessor Association. Jim was awarded with the designation Residential Member of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers.
He collected lighthouses, liked playing cribbage, working on his computer and tinkering with any gadget he came across. Jim enjoyed going out to dinner and to the movies with family and friends. He especially loved to travel with Leona and Polly in the United States and Europe. Jim was a kind, gentle man who had a great sense of humor. A beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Jim will be greatly missed.
Besides his wife Leona, Jim is survived by his cherished daughter, Polly K. Janz of VA; a sister Nanette Kubera and her husband Roger of Ohio; two nephews: Jason Kubera and his wife Alissa, Joseph Kubera and his wife Catherine all of NC; his faithful companion, dog Clifford and numerous extended family and friends.
His funeral will be held on Monday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, November 17th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of James Janz may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019