Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
James Tessmer
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford., CT
Interment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
State Veterans Cemetery
Middletown., CT
James P. Tessmer


1934 - 2019
James P. Tessmer Obituary
James P. Tessmer, 85, of Wallingford, husband of the late Barbara "Judy" (Yasensky) Tessmer, passed away peacefully October, 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Meriden on January 27, 1934, a son of the late Harold and Mary (Biazusiak) Tessmer.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and worked as a supervisor in the aircraft industry for many years until retiring. He was an avid gardener, loved painting and especially loved remodeling houses.

He is survived by his son, Jim Tessmer and his wife, Melissa of Macon, Georgia; his grandchildren, Paloma, Mark, Kevin, Marshall and Monica Grace; and his special and caring friends, Ken Sause, Annalise Wilson, Maureen Coppola, Charles Zunda, and Paula Miller.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visitwww.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
