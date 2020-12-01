James R. Bowen, Jr., 76, a lifelong resident of Meriden, CT, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Jim was born November 9, 1944 to the late James Bowen, Sr. and Margret Bowen (Tenney).
He is survived by his beloved wife Marlene Bowen (Ascare); his son Jim III and his wife Denise of Middletown, CT; his son Jeff and his wife Anna also of Middletown; his grandchildren, Marissa, Amanda, Justyn and Jake Bowen all of whom will cherish the years they were able to share with their devoted grandfather. He is also survived several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law; and some very close friends and relatives. Jim was predeceased by his mother, father-in-law and brother-in-law.
Jim was a machinist by trade, working 31 years for New Departure Hyatt (GM) of Meriden and ultimately Bristol, CT. The passion for his trade, love of all things technical, and lifelong passion for drag racing and automotive led both sons to embark on technical careers.
As a family man and sports enthusiast, Jim dedicated many years to coaching youth baseball and basketball in South Meriden. He always remained proud of his undefeated season in the Cuno basketball league at Hanover School, a team whose core went on to achieve Meriden's first undefeated High School football season team for the Platt Panthers (1986/87).
Jim was also an avid fisherman and shared that passion with his sons and grandchildren. He was a long-time officer of the New Departure Fish & Game Club and will be remembered for the many game dinners that he catered there as well as the Friday lunches he prepared for his fellow retired club mates.
As a man with an extremely bright personality, he left an impression on the lives of many, most importantly his family.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2 pm at the Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Due to the current pandemic social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, in Jim's name are suggested. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 are entrusted with Jim's arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
.