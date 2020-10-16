James "Jimbo" Burghardt, 73, departed this life peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Meriden, with his sister Marie and brother-in-law Dave Blakeslee by his side. James was born in Meriden, CT, on June 16, 1947, to the late Charles and Gladys (Harvey) Burghardt.
He grew up in Wallingford and attended Simpson Elementary School, Early Junior High and graduated from Lyman Hall High School. After earning his high school diploma, James answered the call of duty by serving his country honorably, completing two tours in Vietnam. After returning home he worked for some years at different jobs, finally finding a home as a clerk for the United States Postal Service until his retirement.
Jimmy was a good-natured person who would do anything for anyone. He especially loved his family and would selflessly care for older relatives. He had a special place in his heart for those with special needs and enjoyed contributing to the Special Olympics.
James was well-known in the New Haven area. He loved music, a good meal and laughing with family and friends. Jimbo was fearless and embraced people from all walks of life. He never judged anyone and was always generous with both his time and material possessions.
Jimmy is survived by his six brothers and sisters: Marie Blakeslee and her husband David, who was a dedicated best friend to Jimmy; George Burghardt (Lien); Charles Burghardt (Susan); Robert Burghardt; Debbie Vilardi (Ralph) and David Burghardt. He will be cherished in the memories of his 12 nieces and nephews, three of which he was extremely close to and shared many happy memories: Heather Blakeslee-Fiore (Rocco); David "Davey" Blakeslee, Jr. and Kenneth Blakeslee (Heather). He also leaves behind 8 great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Curtis Home for their constant and excellent care, especially James' Recreational Therapist and friend, Lauren. A special Thank You as well to Jimbo's friend Sue McCartin, who was such a good companion to him. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at St John's Cemetery in Wallingford. In Lieu of flowers, donations in James' name may be made to the 'Tri Town Softball Special Olympics', P.O. Box 588, Meriden, CT 06450. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com