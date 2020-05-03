James T. Marchand, 66, of Meriden, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on April 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 4, 1954 and was a lifelong resident of Meriden. He attended Maloney High School and was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 46 years where he was a highly skilled Machinist.
Jim was an avid reader of non-fiction history and adventure books and loved to travel and explore, especially in the Southwestern United States. He also loved the ocean and traveled to Martha's Vineyard every year for vacation.
Jim was known by his circle of friends to be kind and generous. He appreciated their acts of kindness but always felt more comfortable being on the giving end.
Jim is survived by his brother Gene Marchand of Coventry and his wife Patty who he regarded as his sister. He also leaves behind his nephew and niece Sarah Marchand and Matthew Marchand as well as his nephews Jared and Justin Toman. He adored his nephews and niece and eagerly followed their successes and milestones.
Jim was predeceased by his beloved sister, Lisa Marchand Toman of Wallingford and his parents, Sylva & Linda Marchand also of Meriden.
Due to the current healthcare and quarantine requirements a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A small family graveside ceremony will be held under the direction of the John J. Ferry Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Jim's memory. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.