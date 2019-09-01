|
|
James T. McLaughlin Jr., 67, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Susan Desrochers McLaughlin.
He was born March 9, 1952, in Meriden, Conn., the youngest son of the late James T. McLaughlin Sr. and Margaret Mulcahy McLaughlin.
James attended Holy Trinity Catholic School, Xavier High School, and Lyman Hall High School, where he played both basketball and baseball. After graduating Central Connecticut State University he joined his brother, Chris, at McLaughlin Real Estate, managing the residential division for 17 years. James was a driver and salesperson for White Way Cleaners, making deliveries and growing the company's client base for 21 years until his retirement in 2016.
A lifelong resident of Wallingford, James, known by friends as Mac, was a fixture of the social scene as an avid sports enthusiast, irreverent conversationalist, and frenetic musician. As keyboardist for the band Deaf Dog, Mac, alongside longtime friends, would liven up many a party around town, and played the annual Lenny's Cafe Christmas party for more than a decade. For the past 15 years Mac wrote and produced original songs, most recently inspired by his loving wife and grandchildren. He was a good friend to many and loved and valued his family above all else.
In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by his children, Jill Kaider (Kris), and Ben McLaughlin (Kate Bunce); his grandchildren, Eleanor and Lucy, and step-grandchildren, Madison and Stanlee; his sister, Maryanne Hall; his brother, Christopher McLaughlin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Winnie Signore and Thomas McLaughlin.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, Oct. 5. It was Jim's wish for his friends and relations to be brought together for music and merriment. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project. P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492, www.thesistersproject.org. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019