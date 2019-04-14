On March 28th, 2019 James Wayne Lovley was erroneously claimed to be deceased. James merely transferred his address and is now more alive than ever before. After residing for 61 years on earth, Jim is now experiencing what he believed - that Jesus always spoke truth. In the twinkling of an eye, Jim leaped out of his worn out, earthly body and exchanged it for his upgraded body that comes fully loaded and is completely incorruptible. Now he lives in a land void of sickness, pain, sorrow, sin and has only begun to experience the inexpressible joy of seeing his Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face. The reality Jim is living is far beyond what we can think, it is a joy unspeakable! If you are reading this, Jim would have wanted you to know that Heaven is more real than earthly imagination permits, and that indescribable joy and peace is offered to everyone who believes (John 3:16) and that there is no other name under heaven by which we can be saved (John 17:3).



Jim's earthly time was spent enjoying work as a real estate broker, he loved colorful fine art, good food and music, and riding his Harley Davison. He loved his family and friends with a contagious passion.



Jim's legacy and the truth he believed is continued by his daughter Jessica Eley, his son in law Timothy Eley, his two grandsons Royce James Eley and Remington Ray Eley. His mother Karlene Traulsen of Plantsville, CT, his two sisters Vicki Lovley of East Hartford and Kim Lovley-Casarella of Plantsville, CT. Jim is predeceased by his father, Beumont "James" Lovley, Jr.



Jim requested no funeral services but instead a private party will he held to celebrate his life and homecoming by close friends and family.



Don't forget and don't wait, read the Bible like your life depends on it, because Jim would assure you - it does. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019