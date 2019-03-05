The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Jan Malek
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
Jan Malek, 101, of Meriden, formerly of Wallingford, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Leokadia Malek of 70 years.

Jan was born in Poland on November 17, 1917, and served in the Polish Army. Jan worked as a slitter operator at Ulbrich steel. He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church. He will be remembered as a gentle soul and hard worker who was always there for his family.

He is survived by his three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marie and Robert Banker of Wolcott, Joanina Malek of Wallingford, and Donna and Roger Rice of Meriden; his son and daughter-in-law with whom he resided, John and Renee Malek of Meriden; his seven grandchildren, Sam Rice, Dan Rice, Charity Jackson, Christopher Rivera, Michael Malek, Anna Malek and Joseph Malek; and 10 great grandchildren.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to SS. Peter and Paul Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Gifts in his memory may be sent to SS. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
