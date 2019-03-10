Jane Adams Doak passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours on Friday, March 1, 2019 in her home. She was born in Syracuse, NY on January 3, 1926, daughter of the late Harriet Adams and James Henry Doak, and was in her 94th year when she died. After graduating from The Meriden High School, Jane went to NYC as a young woman to study at what is now Katherine Gibbs College to prepare for career advancement. She was employed, upon graduating, at The International Silver Company, The American Thread Company, The United Technologies Corporation, and finally at The Insilco Corporate Headquarters as Administrative Assistant to the corporate Treasurer.



Jane was an ardent bridge player, having been taught by her parents, and often made a "fourth" with one of her siblings in family bridge games. She went on to garner Masters Points at duplicate bridge in the greater Meriden area.



She loved visiting with her parents in Manchester, VT after her Dad's retirement from business, and lived with them in Meriden taking care of them in their final years. She loved gardening and outdoor work and for years maintained colorful flower beds and potted annuals. Her particular love of birds, chipmunks, and cats made her home a haven for them with an abundance of bird seed and treats in the yard feeders and canned tuna fish inside the rear entrance. There was never a stray kitten turned away. She died peacefully in her sleep with her pet cat, "Polly", curled up by her side.



Jane was predeceased by her sister Patricia Doak Horner, (Mrs. Leonard M Horner), and is survived by her sister Eugenia Doak Gearing, (Mrs. Charles M Gearing, II), and her brother James Henry Doak, Jr.



She was "Auntie Janie" to 11 nieces and nephews, 17great-nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT, 06450 or the Mount Vernon Songbird Sanctuary, 1024 Mt Vernon Rd, Southington, CT, 06489.



Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden at a later date. To share a condolence with her family please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 9, 2019