Jane Irene (Tomassone) Papallo, 95, beloved wife of the late Rodney Papallo, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Jane was raised in Middletown, CT and grew up on St. John's St. in Middletown's North End. She was the daughter of Anthony and Santa (Lombardo) Tomassone. Jane was educated in local schools and graduated from Middletown High School, Class of '42. She received her Religious instruction and was later married at St. Sebastian's Church in Middletown, to Rodney in 1949. After marrying, they later moved to Meriden, where they resided for 64 years and were parishioners of St. Joseph's Church. Jane was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be forever missed by her two sons, Michael P. Papallo of Rocky Hill, and John Papallo of Meriden, two grandsons, Brian Papallo of Rocky Hill, and Christopher Papallo, his wife Courtney and Jane's great-granddaughter Vera Louise of Brookfield, and her sister Carmelina Tomassone of Middletown, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Rod, she was also predeceased by her daughter in law, Louise Markham Papallo, her sister Mary Tomassone and a brother John Tomassone of Middletown. Jane was an avid reader of books of all sorts, but in particular, suspense novels, and when she wasn't with a book in hand, enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She also would look forward to keeping up with her Italian upbringing and hosting Sunday pasta dinners with her family, and visiting with friends. Due to the health concerns we now face, funeral services and entombment in St. Sebastian's Cemetery will be private. The family would request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712. To share of memory of Jane with her family, please visit www.dangelofuneralhome.com. D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
