Janet Ann Yarmolovich of (Tucson), Meriden, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was 86 years old.
Janet was born to the late Dorothy and Wallace Miramant on May 30, 1933, in Meriden, where she attended Meriden High School. Married to the late Alex Yarmolovich they lived together in Meriden, CT. Janet relocated to Tucson, AZ, in 2017.
Janet worked as a Nurse's Aide for most of her life and was passionate about caring for people and bringing smiles and laughter to their lives. She loved the outdoors and sunshine, dancing, music, exercising and hiking. Janet was the kind of mother that all her children's friends remember as being the "cool mom." She had a fondness for all animals, especially dogs. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and mischievous, fun-loving nature will surely be missed.
Janet is survived by three children: Diane Yarmolovich of Plainville, CT, John Yarmolovich of Middletown, CT, and Alex Yarmolovich and daughter-in-law Lisa Carder of Tucson, AZ, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers or cards please consider a donation to a dementia research . In lieu of that take a moment, raise a glass of your favorite beverage and toast to Janet, her life and her family - we would appreciate that.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020