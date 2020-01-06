|
|
Janet Catherine Sawallich, 84, departed this life on January 2, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
Janet was born in Meriden, on December 24, 1935 to the late Paul and Catherine (Andrews) Sawallich.
She previously was employed by the Meriden-Wallingford Center for the Handicapped. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Wallingford.
Janet is survived by her sister, Gladys Griffith of Wallingford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Walter Sawallich.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in In Memoriam Cemetery. If friends so desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 235 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492.To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 5, 2020