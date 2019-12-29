|
Janet F. Mitchell, age 93, of Wallingford and formerly of Waterbury entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert S. Mitchell for over 55 years until his passing 15 years ago. Janet was born on November 11, 1926 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Arthur T. and Anne (Bormolini) Feld.
Janet was a graduate of Anderson Grammar and Crosby High School, the Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing, and served with the US Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. She worked as a Registered Nurse in area hospitals, nursing facilities and manufacturing companies, eventually retiring from the Kerite Company in Seymour. She was a lifelong member of the Mill Plain Union Church in Waterbury, where she was also a member of the Ladies Guild. Janet belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star; and volunteered for both the Waterbury food pantry and Masonicare Health Center.
She is the beloved mother of Scott A. Mitchell and Stephen R. Mitchell; and is survived by her sister, Julie F. Segar.
Her family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the Masonicare staff at Johnson Apartments, The Argonauta, Masonicare at Home, Ramage 3 and Compassus for all of their loving care and compassion they gave to Janet.
Funeral Services for Janet will be private and at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with her care. To leave online condolences for her family, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019