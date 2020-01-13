The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
Southington , CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Mongillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Mongillo


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Mongillo Obituary
Janet (Grant) Mongillo, 72, of Southington passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" Mongillo.

Born March 11, 1947 in Belfast, ME, she was the daughter of the late Milford and Jeanette (Carr) Grant.

Janet was a 1965 graduate of Southington High School and retired from UCONN Medical Records Dept. She was an avid magazine reader and professional baker. She baked many wedding cakes, and her specialty was her famous cherry nut cake.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Mulberry Gardens and the Southington Care Center for all the wonderful care they gave Janet.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Lori Mongillo and longtime partner Robert Ciemniewski of Southington and Marci Clevenger and fiancee Anthony Beason of Sevierville, TN; two loving grandchildren, Sebastian Tate and Brodie Clevenger; sister-in-law, Judi Mongillo Loopstok of Southington and her chosen sister, Dolores Castiola of Southington. She also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and out of state family, her loving dog Lexi and two grand "cats" Buck and Wheat whom she loved and adored.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -