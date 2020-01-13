|
Janet (Grant) Mongillo, 72, of Southington passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" Mongillo.
Born March 11, 1947 in Belfast, ME, she was the daughter of the late Milford and Jeanette (Carr) Grant.
Janet was a 1965 graduate of Southington High School and retired from UCONN Medical Records Dept. She was an avid magazine reader and professional baker. She baked many wedding cakes, and her specialty was her famous cherry nut cake.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Mulberry Gardens and the Southington Care Center for all the wonderful care they gave Janet.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Lori Mongillo and longtime partner Robert Ciemniewski of Southington and Marci Clevenger and fiancee Anthony Beason of Sevierville, TN; two loving grandchildren, Sebastian Tate and Brodie Clevenger; sister-in-law, Judi Mongillo Loopstok of Southington and her chosen sister, Dolores Castiola of Southington. She also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and out of state family, her loving dog Lexi and two grand "cats" Buck and Wheat whom she loved and adored.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7pm.
