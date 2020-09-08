1/1
Janet Qxner Meltabarger
11/9/1931 - 9/6/2020
Janet Qxner Meltabarger, 88, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Masoncare Health Center. She was the wife of the late Fred Meltabarger. She was born in Meriden, November 9, 1931, the daughter of the late Charles and Erma Qxner. Janet was a first grade teacher at Rock Hill School in the Wallingford for 25 years. Her students were her passion for teaching. She always placed her family and friends in the forefront of her life. Always there for those in need, never expecting anything in return. Janet loved volunteering at the Wallingford Senior Center, Wallingford Library, and was a member of the Wallingford Historical Society. An animal lover at heart, she adored her cat Bubba. She loved Chinese food, Chinese culture and became quite proficient at Tai Chi having taken classes for many years (and always wanting to show you her moves). She is survived by her daughter, Holly M. Francke and her husband Steve of Wallingford; her son, James C. Meltabarger of Meriden; her stepson Fred D. Meltabarger of East Lyme; her grandchildren Abby Vaughn (Brent) of Knightdale NC, Daniel Francke and Thomas Francke both of Truckee CA, and a great granddaughter Kaylen Elise Vaughn of NC. Her family would like to graciously thank the Masonicare Staff at the Pond Ridge Argonata, Ramage 3, and Masonicare Hospice for their amazing care and support during the past few years. You made a true difference in her life. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Friday, September 11th from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Send Flowers
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about your Mother.
Terese andee Biega
Friend
September 7, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I always thought fondly of my first grade teacher at Rock Hill. I wasn’t long into this country from Scotland. She was kind with my lessons.
Janice Shaw
