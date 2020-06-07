Janice E. Burns, a Connecticut crafter, has passed. Janice went to the Lord, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford.
Janice spent many years huddled in her workshop, creating everything from finely tailored cloth mice, complete with handmade clothing, intricately designed jewelry, homespun Christmas decorations and figurines, Halloween oriented delights and much more. Hundreds of crafting enthusiasts would crowd church basements searching for her latest creations.
Janice always put her heart into her work. It was reflected in the care and precision she used to bring her treasures to life.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, William Burns of Wallingford; her sons, Steve Romanoff and his wife, Lena, of Maryland and Christopher Romanoff and his wife, Nancy, of Alabama; her brother, Gary Abbood of Connecticut; and three grandchildren, Emily, Kimberly and Jessica.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. A memorial Mass at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com.
.
Janice spent many years huddled in her workshop, creating everything from finely tailored cloth mice, complete with handmade clothing, intricately designed jewelry, homespun Christmas decorations and figurines, Halloween oriented delights and much more. Hundreds of crafting enthusiasts would crowd church basements searching for her latest creations.
Janice always put her heart into her work. It was reflected in the care and precision she used to bring her treasures to life.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, William Burns of Wallingford; her sons, Steve Romanoff and his wife, Lena, of Maryland and Christopher Romanoff and his wife, Nancy, of Alabama; her brother, Gary Abbood of Connecticut; and three grandchildren, Emily, Kimberly and Jessica.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. A memorial Mass at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com.
.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.