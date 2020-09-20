1/1
Janice Guckin Yale
1935 - 2020
Janice G. Yale, 84, of Meriden, CT, the wife of the late Thomas F. Yale, loving mother, also known as Nene or Auntie Jaye passed away at her home surrounded by love.

Janice was born on November 4, 1935 in Wallingford, daughter of the late John Lenart and Deborah Carey. She graduated from Lyman Hall High School and recently retired after 38 years of home daycare.

A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider gifts in her memory made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in The Record-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss your mom was a very special to me and shanon my love and prayers to you all ❤
Lorraine Maliszewski
Friend
September 19, 2020
Jaye &amp; me
I love this photo of Janice draping her arm over my shoulders; it kind of sums up our relationship. For 45 yrs, thru a lot of stuff, good and not-so-good, we were close. I've lost a good friend, my sister-in-law Janice Lenart Yale. Jaye crashed our no-invites wedding and loved all the kids in our blended family. We vacationed together; and spent tons of times in each other's homes. We yard saled together and shopped 'til we dropped. We laughed 'til we cried; and she was there when her brother, my husband Dave, died. I did not ever want to write in her Obituary Guest Book. I love her & miss her already. Rest my dear Friend . . .
Florence (Flo) Lenart
Family
September 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Beth Tondreault
Friend
September 19, 2020
We have so many "sweet" memories of Janice. She was a treasured friend and sister in Christ, and we will miss her. Sending hugs and our thoughts and prayers to the family.
Tom & Tammy Behrens
Friend
September 19, 2020
What a beautiful tribute. She was one special lady! (((Big hugs Traci and Dina))) You both are in my thoughts and prayers.
Amy Perry
Friend
September 18, 2020
I am so grateful I had this kind, funny, down to earth and smart woman in my life. She knew how to make me feel special. Her love goes on in my heart.
Kimba Stefane
Family
September 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cheryl
September 18, 2020
Knowing Janice from Ward Street gave me a bit of a picture into her soul. She was spunky, fiery, softhearted towards her children, but outspoken in her desire to enjoy life. She was giving, loving, but living with depth. She was complex, yet lived simply, in love with Christ despite of, yet because of her own frailties in life. With all of her perfections and imperfections she represented us all, imperfect yet perfect before God.....ready to be part of heavens Glory. She was loved...by her God, and those that knew her best.....what more can we gleen from this life? She knew God and the grace that was meant for us all. Welcome to eternity Janice.....I long for the same when it is my turn....
Blair E. Watton
Friend
September 18, 2020
We have known the family for many years and NeNe has always been so caring, happy and just brought joy to the world. We are very sorry to hear of her passing. Sending love to all the families...
Kim & Dave Puzzo
Friend
September 18, 2020
Thinking of you all! We send our love!
Dave and Laura Lenart
Family
September 18, 2020
She was my Aunt and always had room at the Yale Inn when we came down from Vermont for a visit and I always brought her panda licorice her favorite. She will be missed by so many. We always had to catch up on the family when we visited. I will keep those memories and so will my Daughter and my Sister and My Dad her brother in law Monk. So sorry for the whole family. All our Love to everyone Kim ,Marcy, Wendy and Monk
Kimberly Yale
Family
September 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of you kids. I have met most of you. I am Martha's sister. Your mother was a VERY SPECIAL lady. I had the privilege to share my birthday with her. We talked about that when I talked to her a few months ago. My deepest sympathy. Linda Horrocks
September 18, 2020
You hold a special place in our hearts
Bob and Stacy Kirschner
Friend
