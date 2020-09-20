Knowing Janice from Ward Street gave me a bit of a picture into her soul. She was spunky, fiery, softhearted towards her children, but outspoken in her desire to enjoy life. She was giving, loving, but living with depth. She was complex, yet lived simply, in love with Christ despite of, yet because of her own frailties in life. With all of her perfections and imperfections she represented us all, imperfect yet perfect before God.....ready to be part of heavens Glory. She was loved...by her God, and those that knew her best.....what more can we gleen from this life? She knew God and the grace that was meant for us all. Welcome to eternity Janice.....I long for the same when it is my turn....

Blair E. Watton

Friend