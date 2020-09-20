Janice G. Yale, 84, of Meriden, CT, the wife of the late Thomas F. Yale, loving mother, also known as Nene or Auntie Jaye passed away at her home surrounded by love.
Janice was born on November 4, 1935 in Wallingford, daughter of the late John Lenart and Deborah Carey. She graduated from Lyman Hall High School and recently retired after 38 years of home daycare.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider gifts in her memory made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.