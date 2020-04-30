|
Janice (Johnson) Dale, 83, of Southington, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on September 25, 1936 in Meriden and was the daughter of the late Harold and Grace (Forster) Johnson. Janice was an active member of the Plantsville Congregational Church and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Her love for numbers and organization led her to enjoy many years of employment as a bookkeeper. Janice leaves three daughters, Leslie Hutton and husband Rick, Judi Bass and husband Duane and Jacqueline Belanger and husband Bruce, all of Southington. She was predeceased by her daughter, Beth Morris and son, Jim Morris. She was a special "Nanny" to 13 grandchildren; Carrie Hutton (Greg Harris), Lindsay Kilduff (Joe), Patrick Hutton (Tierney), Eric Swain, Jillian Carroll (Marty), Jamie Urcioli (Eric), Brian Carroll, Kimberly Bass, Amy Lane (Bill), Kevin Bass (Erica), Keagan Radziwon (Keith), Kiersten Belanger (Jayce Oparowski) and Kyle Belanger and a "Great-Nanny" to 21 great-grandchildren with her 22nd due in September. She also leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Joseph Posick of Wisconsin and was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Robert Kennedy. A private graveside service will be held at South End Cemetery, Southington. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020