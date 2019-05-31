Janice (Meah) Sarrazin, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Connecticut Baptist Home in Meriden after a brief illness. She was born in Meriden on August 17, 1932 to the late Arthur B. and Helen (Fielding) Meah, and would reside in Meriden for her entire life. Her mother established Mrs. Meah's Nursery School in the family's home on Highland Avenue, providing hundreds of Meriden children with their first education. Growing up amidst three- and four-year-olds established Janice's complete comfort in any situation involving noise and chaos. She adored people, and she was always ready for a visit, a party, and especially a parade.



Like her parents before her and her children after, Janice attended St. Joseph School in Meriden, and even in her later years could name every student in her 8th grade class photo. She graduated from Meriden High School in 1950. When she married the late Russell L. Sarrazin, she moved one block away to Hemlock Road, where they raised their four children. They spent summers camping at Hammonasset.



Janice had a successful career as a bank teller. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church, and a member of the Golden Kiwanis. For many years, she enjoyed morning workouts at the YMCA - followed, of course, by a trip to the Cup & Saucer for tea and conversation and something with butter on it. She was an avid bridge player, a minister of the Eucharist, and a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. "Have a cup of tea, you'll feel better," was her mantra. And somehow, she was always right - though it was not the tea that worked the magic.



Janice is survived by her four children, Marcia Sarrazin of Cheshire, Stephen Sarrazin (Karen) of Seymour, Patricia Gorman (Thomas) of Newburyport, MA, and Paul Sarrazin (Christine) of Berlin; eight grandchildren, Philip, Meah, Keeler, and William Sarrazin, Caleb and Elizabeth Gorman, and Anna and Laura Sarrazin; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Braden Walker. She also leaves her brother, Peter Meah, and his wife Mary; three nieces, five nephews, and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was predeceased by her sisters Marilyn Meah and Elizabeth Meah; her brothers-in-law Arthur and Lionel (Lee) Sarrazin, and her sister-in-law Mary Sarrazin. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Connecticut Baptist Home for their loving care.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, June 2 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. Should friends desire, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to the Connecticut Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450; or to Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019