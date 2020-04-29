Home

Janice Szymaszek

Janice Szymaszek Obituary
Janice Szymaszek, wife and best friend to Andrew Szymaszek, became an angel April 26, 2020 in Largo, Florida.

Janice is survived by her son Brian Szymasek and his wife Lisa, her daughter Deana Perillo and her husband Brian of East Haven. She also leaves behind four grandchildren who were the light of her life, Megan and Alyssa Szymaszek, Dominick and Nicholas Perillo.

Janice was known for her biggest and sweetest heart and was loved by all that knew her. Should anyone desire, a memorial donation can be made to .
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
