Jason M. Ventura, 24, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Jason was born in Bristol, January 30, 1996, a beloved son of Miranda Baston of Meriden and Marcos Ventura of Plainville. He is also survived by his sisters Gianna, Julissa, Alessandra; his brothers Niko, and Carmelo; his grandparents Barry and Janet Baston, and Martha Mendez; several aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Jason was a loving, free spirit who enjoyed life to the fullest. He had many friends and loved to make everyone laugh and smile. He was loved by all who knew him. Jason had a love of knowledge for many different subjects such as science, mythology and even aliens! Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Sunday, September 27, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. (Masks and social distancing will be required) In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jason may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT. 06450. For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com