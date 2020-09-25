1/1
Jason M. Ventura
1996 - 2020
{ "" }
Jason M. Ventura, 24, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Jason was born in Bristol, January 30, 1996, a beloved son of Miranda Baston of Meriden and Marcos Ventura of Plainville. He is also survived by his sisters Gianna, Julissa, Alessandra; his brothers Niko, and Carmelo; his grandparents Barry and Janet Baston, and Martha Mendez; several aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

Jason was a loving, free spirit who enjoyed life to the fullest. He had many friends and loved to make everyone laugh and smile. He was loved by all who knew him. Jason had a love of knowledge for many different subjects such as science, mythology and even aliens! Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Sunday, September 27, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. (Masks and social distancing will be required) In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jason may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT. 06450. For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
27
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
September 24, 2020
Marcos and family,
My heartfelt condolences to you all. I am so deeply sorry. CHP Forever
Jamie Nelson
September 24, 2020
May the peace and love of God be with your family at this trying time . I will keep your son and family in my prayers .
Mother of young man , same age
Christine Mocadlo
Friend
September 24, 2020
I'm so saddened over your devastating loss, Marcos and family. My deepest, heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace.
Melissa Farmer
September 24, 2020
i’m gonna miss you❤
julissa
Sister
September 24, 2020
I will always miss you
Gralynn palmer
Friend
September 24, 2020
Marcos, Rosanna, & kids,
My heart goes out to you all! No parent should have to bury a child...may God keep you in his loving embrace now & always. My thoughts & prayers go out to you & your family. Jason is watching over you now & forever...he will live on through you & your memories!

Love,
Tracy, Jesse, Julia, & John Jr
Tracy Kelly
Friend
September 24, 2020
September 24, 2020
Sorry about your loss , our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Justin malachowski
Friend
September 24, 2020
September 24, 2020
Marco I am so sorry for your loss may God give you the strength through this difficult time. Xoxo
Denise Rivera
Friend
