Jason "Jay" R. Howell, 40, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Vanessa Reid Howell and the loving father of Jacob and Ashlyn Howell. To Vanessa, he was the best husband and friend. In the eyes of his children, he was the world.
Jay was born in Meriden, July 2, 1979, son of Wayne Howell, Pauline Parmalee, and stepfather Rick Parmalee. He was a 1997 graduate of Lyman Hall H.S. where his football legacy will live on forever #22! After graduating high school, he went on to ASU, before returning to Wallingford to start a family.
Jay was known for his free spirit, infectious laugh, and a smile that could light up any room. He loved reminiscing about old times with each one of you, his trips cross country and memories he's made along the way. His passions were his family, camping, being outdoors, the NY Giants and Nirvana. He loved spending time with Ashlyn, Jacob and all the kids who called our house "home".
In addition to his wife, children and parents, Jay is survived by his sister, Stephanie, his brother, Kevin and lifelong friend Geoffrey Mongillo, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and his mother in law Cissy Reid. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Frances and O'Nil Doyon, and his paternal grandparents Mary and Elmer Howell, and his beloved dog Kobi.
Jason's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. Jay would love to see you all wear something that will celebrate his memory. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Howell Children's Education Fund, c/o The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019