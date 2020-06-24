Jaylon-DeVine W. Nixon (Jay-Jay), 18, of Meriden, passed away June 21, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Meriden on July 12, 2001, a son of Teresa (Valentin) Cotto and William H. Nixon Jr., both of Meriden.
Jaylon graduated from Maloney High School in 2019. He was a two-sport standout at Maloney High School of Meriden where he competed in football and diving. Upon his graduation, he held every diving record at Maloney and also held the co-op records with Platt High School. He was an All-Record Journal and All-Conference linebacker for the football team. Jay-Jay was a student at Southern Connecticut State University where he was also a member of the men's swimming and diving team. He competed in the 1 Meter and 3 Meter diving events where he placed third in both events.
Jaylon embodied love, strength, empathy, loyalty, and passion. He truly loved with his whole heart and fiercely shared his love deeply with his family, friends, and any person that had the privilege to see his heart and welcome his genuine smile. Jaylon was a genuine soul, truly, one of a kind. To describe the impact that Jaylon had, has, and will always have on our lives is incredibly challenging to put into words. There was not one person that did not feel the kindness that radiated off of him. Even now as heaven has gained an angel, who will forever be near and dear to our hearts, he continues to give selflessly and touch the lives of others through organ donation. This is Jaylon's legacy: Live Truthfully - Live Fiercely!
In addition to his mother, Teresa, and father, William, he is survived by his step-father, Richard Cotto; his sister, Raeshell K. Nixon of Meriden; his brothers, Daejon M. Nixon, William Trey Nixon all of Meriden and Grayden K. Nixon of Prospect; his maternal grandparents, Efrain and Teresa (Bonilla) Valentin Sr; his aunts and uncles, Efrain Valentin Jr. and wife, Rachel, Madelyn Valentin-Strickland and husband, Robert, Linda Nawrocki and husband, Matthew, Orlando Valentin Sr. and wife, Leslie, Yanira Valentin and Victor Marquez, Yadira Riddle and husband, Alonzo Jamel, Yajaira Valentin, Mercedes Valentin, and Toni Nixon; and many cousins that loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Judy and William Nixon Sr.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com. A vigil is also being organized for Thursday evening at 7:00 pm at Maloney High School, 121 Gravel Street, Meriden, where friends, family, teammates and all who loved Jaylon can come and celebrate his life.
Jaylon's family has organized a gofundme page to give people the opportunity to honor his life by donating to support scholarships in the sports that he loved being a part of such as swimming and football, and also to provide support to his family.
He was born in Meriden on July 12, 2001, a son of Teresa (Valentin) Cotto and William H. Nixon Jr., both of Meriden.
Jaylon graduated from Maloney High School in 2019. He was a two-sport standout at Maloney High School of Meriden where he competed in football and diving. Upon his graduation, he held every diving record at Maloney and also held the co-op records with Platt High School. He was an All-Record Journal and All-Conference linebacker for the football team. Jay-Jay was a student at Southern Connecticut State University where he was also a member of the men's swimming and diving team. He competed in the 1 Meter and 3 Meter diving events where he placed third in both events.
Jaylon embodied love, strength, empathy, loyalty, and passion. He truly loved with his whole heart and fiercely shared his love deeply with his family, friends, and any person that had the privilege to see his heart and welcome his genuine smile. Jaylon was a genuine soul, truly, one of a kind. To describe the impact that Jaylon had, has, and will always have on our lives is incredibly challenging to put into words. There was not one person that did not feel the kindness that radiated off of him. Even now as heaven has gained an angel, who will forever be near and dear to our hearts, he continues to give selflessly and touch the lives of others through organ donation. This is Jaylon's legacy: Live Truthfully - Live Fiercely!
In addition to his mother, Teresa, and father, William, he is survived by his step-father, Richard Cotto; his sister, Raeshell K. Nixon of Meriden; his brothers, Daejon M. Nixon, William Trey Nixon all of Meriden and Grayden K. Nixon of Prospect; his maternal grandparents, Efrain and Teresa (Bonilla) Valentin Sr; his aunts and uncles, Efrain Valentin Jr. and wife, Rachel, Madelyn Valentin-Strickland and husband, Robert, Linda Nawrocki and husband, Matthew, Orlando Valentin Sr. and wife, Leslie, Yanira Valentin and Victor Marquez, Yadira Riddle and husband, Alonzo Jamel, Yajaira Valentin, Mercedes Valentin, and Toni Nixon; and many cousins that loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Judy and William Nixon Sr.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com. A vigil is also being organized for Thursday evening at 7:00 pm at Maloney High School, 121 Gravel Street, Meriden, where friends, family, teammates and all who loved Jaylon can come and celebrate his life.
Jaylon's family has organized a gofundme page to give people the opportunity to honor his life by donating to support scholarships in the sports that he loved being a part of such as swimming and football, and also to provide support to his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.