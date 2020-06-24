Jaylon-Devine W. Nixon
2001 - 2020
Jaylon-DeVine W. Nixon (Jay-Jay), 18, of Meriden, passed away June 21, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Meriden on July 12, 2001, a son of Teresa (Valentin) Cotto and William H. Nixon Jr., both of Meriden.

Jaylon graduated from Maloney High School in 2019. He was a two-sport standout at Maloney High School of Meriden where he competed in football and diving. Upon his graduation, he held every diving record at Maloney and also held the co-op records with Platt High School. He was an All-Record Journal and All-Conference linebacker for the football team. Jay-Jay was a student at Southern Connecticut State University where he was also a member of the men's swimming and diving team. He competed in the 1 Meter and 3 Meter diving events where he placed third in both events.

Jaylon embodied love, strength, empathy, loyalty, and passion. He truly loved with his whole heart and fiercely shared his love deeply with his family, friends, and any person that had the privilege to see his heart and welcome his genuine smile. Jaylon was a genuine soul, truly, one of a kind. To describe the impact that Jaylon had, has, and will always have on our lives is incredibly challenging to put into words. There was not one person that did not feel the kindness that radiated off of him. Even now as heaven has gained an angel, who will forever be near and dear to our hearts, he continues to give selflessly and touch the lives of others through organ donation. This is Jaylon's legacy: Live Truthfully - Live Fiercely!

In addition to his mother, Teresa, and father, William, he is survived by his step-father, Richard Cotto; his sister, Raeshell K. Nixon of Meriden; his brothers, Daejon M. Nixon, William Trey Nixon all of Meriden and Grayden K. Nixon of Prospect; his maternal grandparents, Efrain and Teresa (Bonilla) Valentin Sr; his aunts and uncles, Efrain Valentin Jr. and wife, Rachel, Madelyn Valentin-Strickland and husband, Robert, Linda Nawrocki and husband, Matthew, Orlando Valentin Sr. and wife, Leslie, Yanira Valentin and Victor Marquez, Yadira Riddle and husband, Alonzo Jamel, Yajaira Valentin, Mercedes Valentin, and Toni Nixon; and many cousins that loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Judy and William Nixon Sr.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com. A vigil is also being organized for Thursday evening at 7:00 pm at Maloney High School, 121 Gravel Street, Meriden, where friends, family, teammates and all who loved Jaylon can come and celebrate his life.

Jaylon's family has organized a gofundme page to give people the opportunity to honor his life by donating to support scholarships in the sports that he loved being a part of such as swimming and football, and also to provide support to his family.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Vigil
07:00 PM
Maloney High School
JUN
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Miss you man. Loved diving with you my senior year. Thanks for teaching me and getting me perfect 10s. You were really fun to coach to glad I got to coach you my first year as a coach. I keep going back to the morning rides to Saturday practice all the laughs and we just talk. Fly high brother love you
Daniel Barillaro
Family
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending prayers and love.
William Maciorowski
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and be with you during this difficult time. Sending condolences and prayers. Know that you are all loved and we are here for you.
Caroline L
Friend
June 23, 2020
Caroline L
Friend
June 23, 2020
Much love to Teresa and her family. Wishing you all peace and strength to get through this time. ❤
Kelly Turkington
Friend
June 23, 2020
God blessed me in getting to know such a proper young man. Thank you. My deepest condolences and prayers.
Damaris Torres
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Um so sorry for your loss T. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Christine Gagnon
Friend
June 23, 2020
No words can explain...Just know,❤ I love you!❤ , "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday"
Chanthana Konemany
Friend
June 23, 2020
My heart aches for your loss. Wishing you healing and peace. Just know you are surrounded by so much love.
JoAnn (jojo) Boucher
Friend
June 23, 2020
Ill never forget your ability to make everyone around you smile and laugh. Our CNA class was hard work, and you taught me how to be determined and accept constructive criticism. You were a great friend Jay, love and miss you❤
Brooke LaValle
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marge Ferreira
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
You were a good friend to have you were good baseball teammate ur very talented football player and talented at dives for swim team
Frank Stange
Friend
June 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sky T
Classmate
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jay Surdyka
Friend
June 23, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt sympathies. I remember your family so fondly while at Saint Mary Church in Meriden. My heart aches for your loss. Please know that Jaylon, and all of you, will be remembered in my prayers. May the wonderful memories you share give you comfort during this difficult time. He will be missed.
Carol Ann Keough
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your sudden loss. I cant imagine how you are feeling. I pray calm and peace for your soul during this sad time. I dont know you but i do love people and I will continue to pray for your family. ❤
Latasha Elliott
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
There is no words I can say to make a difference. I'm sorry
Elvis Tirado
Friend
