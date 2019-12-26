The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Baczewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Rose Baczewski


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne Rose Baczewski Obituary
Jayne Rose (Chojnowski) Baczewski, 63, of Southington passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Baczewski.

She was born on May 31, 1956 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne (Ludko) Chojnowski. Jayne was an X-Ray Technician locally in Southington and Bristol Hospital. She was an avid beach goer, gardener, artist, and always in pursuit of the best deals! Her favorite pastime was spending time on the CT shoreline with her family and dogs.

In addition to her husband Joe she leaves two sons Joseph Baczewski (Cynthia) and Robert Baczewski (Andrew), as well as two cherished grandchildren Ziggy and Hannah. Jayne is also survived by sister Ellen Harris, a niece, and several nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 9-11:30 am with a

Service at 11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to or the Glioblastoma Foundation in her name.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -