Jean A. (Buijnarowski) Canalia, 88, of Wallingford, died peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at VITAS Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. She was the loving wife of the late Ellio Canalia. She was born in Meriden, CT, a daughter of the late Vincent and Maryana (Macorowska) Buijnarowski. She worked many years as a dietary Aide at Masonicare Health Center before her retirement. Jean is survived by her children, Ronald L. Canalia of Wallingford, and Donna Conklin and her husband Peter of Cheshire; her grandson, Ronald J. Canalia and his wife Erin of Wallingford; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Susan Canalia; her sisters, Stella Naughton, Florence Falcigno, Louise Kontnick, and Mary Malaguti; and her brothers, Anthony, William, Henry, Edward and James Buijnarowski. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required) Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, (www.alzheimers.org
) Friends unable to attend may view a livestream of the service located on Jean's online obituary page available at www.wallingfordfh.com