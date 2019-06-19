Jean Bird Kohan, 87, of Wallingford, CT, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Kohan.



Jean was born on April 29, 1932 in Meriden, CT, to the late Everett and Ethel Bailey Bird. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Muriel Bird and a brother, George Bird.



Growing up, Jean attended the old Lyman Hall High School which now serves as the Wallingford Town Hall. Following high school she attended and graduated from New Haven State Teacher's College, which is now Southern CT State University, where she earned a B.S. degree in library science. Jean was employed as a librarian in Wallingford and worked at both the old and new libraries. She also worked at the Yalesville Branch library and was a librarian in the Wallingford School system. Jean was a voracious reader and she continued her love of books by "adopting a shelf " at the new library after her retirement. Jean also loved to make quilts and spend time with her family especially at the family cottage in Guilford. Jean was the originator of the family "Saturday Night Supper Club".



Jean is survived by a daughter: Judith Kohan Williams; two sons: Jeffrey Kohan and his wife Cynthia Pomian Kohan and Jonathan Kohan all of Wallingford. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Timothy Kohan and Rachel Jean Williams. An interesting note is that the entire family had the same initials of JMK!



Jean's family would like to thank the entire staff at Masonicare for their loving and compassionate care. Mom was treated like family while there. They would also like to thank the Franciscan Life Center for their kind care while she was living at home.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 65 North Main Street, Wallingford. Burial in St. Paul's Memorial Garden will immediately follow the service. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's name may be made to the Wallingford Public Library or a .