Jean (Genevieve) Femia
1922 - 2020
Jean (Genevieve) Kania Femia, born November 7, 1922, wife of the late Anthony J. Femia and daughter of the late Walter and Stephanie (Brys) Kania, passed away on November 16, 2020.

Jean was a lifelong resident of Meriden, a graduate of Meriden High School and a parishioner of both St. Stanislaus and Holy Angels Church. Jean is survived by her daughter and son in law, Karen and Martin Zeiser of Meriden, her son David Femia of Boston, MA, grandchildren Stephanie Zeiser and her fiancé Marc Johnson of Anderson, SC, Eric and Christine Zeiser of Beacon Falls, CT, Nicholas Femia of Boston, MA, and Andrew Femia and Joseph Femia of Groton, MA. Jean is also survived by sisters-in-law, Dolores (Femia) Schmidt, Josephine Femia, Carol Kania; a cousin Eleanor Bartlem and many nieces and nephews.

Jean was predeceased by her sister, Emily (Kania) Gilmore and her husband Jerry and her brother, Edward Kania; brothers and sisters-in-law Theresa (Femia) and Carmen Tedesco, Catherine (Femia) and Joseph Longo, Dominic and Geraldine Femia, Mary (Femia) and Joseph Rossi, Anna (Femia) and John Brannigan, Joseph and Emma Femia, Francis Schmidt and Robert Femia. Jean was a dear aunt and friend to many over her 98 years. She always worked outside the home as a bookkeeper at local insurance agencies. Jean's love of reading kept her sharp and up to date with current events and she shared the joy of reading with many in her family. Throughout their marriage, Jean and Tony were known to cut a "mean rug" on the dance floor and always enjoyed any opportunity to jitterbug to a big band sound. Jean cared for Tony over many years of illness and we are forever grateful. She made sure family dinners were shared, holidays were special and all were loved unconditionally. She was forever faithful to her church and always held Sundays as a day for the Lord. Jean truly was a good and faithful servant.

Jean's family will be forever grateful to the staff and residents of The Bradley Home for their care and above all their special friendship. Jean was so honored to be a part of the Bradley community for the last 11 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jean's name to The Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT. 06451.

Funeral services for Jean will take place in December and will be published in the Record Journal. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT. 06450. For online expressions of sympathy and updated funeral services visit: smithruzzofuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235 9181
November 18, 2020
Your mother’s love and caring was so important in my life , Karen and David please know that you and your families are in our hearts and prayers, we love you all very much Mark, Sharon and families
Sharon Hall
Family
November 18, 2020
Our most sincere sympathy on the passing of Jean (Nana). Our memories of her at family gatherings and how her face always lit up around her grandchildren Stephanie and Eric. Our prayers will continue for her,Karen,David,Marty and the grandchildren and family she so loved and cherished. We love you.
Gary and Lori Dickens
Family
November 18, 2020
It has been a pleasure for us to know and love Nana. She brought so much love anywhere she went. We had many happy holidays with Jean and Tony and our parents. These are memories we will have for the rest of our lives. Rest In Peace Jean ❤❤❤
Debbie and John Stephen
Family
November 18, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to the Zeiser family❤ Doug & Marcia
Marcia Wedge
Friend
November 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Laura
Friend
