Jean (Genevieve) Kania Femia, born November 7, 1922, wife of the late Anthony J. Femia and daughter of the late Walter and Stephanie (Brys) Kania, passed away on November 16, 2020.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Meriden, a graduate of Meriden High School and a parishioner of both St. Stanislaus and Holy Angels Church. Jean is survived by her daughter and son in law, Karen and Martin Zeiser of Meriden, her son David Femia of Boston, MA, grandchildren Stephanie Zeiser and her fiancé Marc Johnson of Anderson, SC, Eric and Christine Zeiser of Beacon Falls, CT, Nicholas Femia of Boston, MA, and Andrew Femia and Joseph Femia of Groton, MA. Jean is also survived by sisters-in-law, Dolores (Femia) Schmidt, Josephine Femia, Carol Kania; a cousin Eleanor Bartlem and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was predeceased by her sister, Emily (Kania) Gilmore and her husband Jerry and her brother, Edward Kania; brothers and sisters-in-law Theresa (Femia) and Carmen Tedesco, Catherine (Femia) and Joseph Longo, Dominic and Geraldine Femia, Mary (Femia) and Joseph Rossi, Anna (Femia) and John Brannigan, Joseph and Emma Femia, Francis Schmidt and Robert Femia. Jean was a dear aunt and friend to many over her 98 years. She always worked outside the home as a bookkeeper at local insurance agencies. Jean's love of reading kept her sharp and up to date with current events and she shared the joy of reading with many in her family. Throughout their marriage, Jean and Tony were known to cut a "mean rug" on the dance floor and always enjoyed any opportunity to jitterbug to a big band sound. Jean cared for Tony over many years of illness and we are forever grateful. She made sure family dinners were shared, holidays were special and all were loved unconditionally. She was forever faithful to her church and always held Sundays as a day for the Lord. Jean truly was a good and faithful servant.
Jean's family will be forever grateful to the staff and residents of The Bradley Home for their care and above all their special friendship. Jean was so honored to be a part of the Bradley community for the last 11 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jean's name to The Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT. 06451.
Funeral services for Jean will take place in December and will be published in the Record Journal. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT. 06450. For online expressions of sympathy and updated funeral services visit: smithruzzofuneralhome.com
