Jean "Jennie" (Hawrylik) Kowalski, wife of the late Edward Kowalski, Rockfall, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home in Durham, after a brief illness. Jean was born in New Britain, Connecticut, the daughter of the John and Agatha (Gregewicz) Hawrylik. Before her retirement, Jean worked in the administrative offices of Durham Manufacturing. Prior to that she was secretary to the principal of Center School in Middlefield. By the time she married Ed and settled in Rockfall in 1955, Jean had owned her own business in New Britain, scored a hole-in-one on the golf course, traveled to Bermuda, and owned a sports car. Throughout her life she was quietly independent, good-humored, and a loyal friend to many in the community. She was a member of the St Colman and Notre Dame Parishes.



Jean also will be remembered as a loving mother and doting grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Randlett and husband Howard of Middlefield; son, Bill Kowalski and wife Aggie Cahill of Durham; and four wonderful grandchildren: Ryan Ford, Zak Kowalski, Hannah Kowalski, and Rachel Kowalski. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Alphonse and Stanley Hawrylik, and her five sisters: Sophie Pernal, Mary Graboski, Ann Rusczyk, Helen Konefal and Lucille Procko. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Goddaughter, Joan Gorski. Graveside services were held on Saturday, June 1st at the Middlefield Cemetery. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019