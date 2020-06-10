I had the pleasure of working with this lovely lady and wonderful nurse at WWII Vets Hospital. Will always remember her smile and kindness.
My prayers and heartfelt sympathy to her family.
Stephanie
Jean Lawrence Rohde, 97, of Hebron, formerly of Meriden, wife of the late Arthur M. Rohde, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Middlesex Hospital from pneumonia complications. Born April 27, 1923 in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Vera (Ungerman) Lawrence.
A graduate of Meriden High School, she was a National Honor Society member and Class Secretary. After graduating from Eli Whitney Technical School, Jean worked as an LPN at WWII Veterans Memorial Hospital in Meriden. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Meriden, serving on the Altar Guild, Vestry and volunteer committees. At St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Hebron, Jean was involved in knitting pocket prayer shawls.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Diane of Ashland, NH and daughter, Amy Stone of Hebron; grandchildren, David and wife Fiona and Angela Ferguson; greatgrandchildren, Emma and Christopher Rohde, Andrew and Trevor Ferguson; several nieces; many extended family and friends, especially Vicki Burch and Barbara Parkyn. Two sons-in-law, John Augustus and Everett Stone, predeceased her.
Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Route 85, 30 Church St., Hebron, CT 06248, on Monday, June 15th at 11 a.m. COVID-19 protocol with social distancing to be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Hebron VFD/EMS, P O. Box 911, Hebron, CT 06248 or Our Companions Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, P.O. Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045 or to the charity of one's choice.
Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.