Jean-Marc Edgar Lavoie, 77, husband of Berthe Lavoie, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019 at Bayside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born December 8, 1941 in New Brunswick, Canada, he was son to the late Donat and Emma Lavoie.



Jean-Marc attended high school and technical school in Canada before he emigrated to the United States. He worked as an autobody technician in Meriden, Connecticut and eventually became owner of Meriden Auto Body. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer, pool player and hockey enthusiast. He also was an active member of the French Club and attended St. Lawrence church.



He is survived by his daughter Denise and her husband Robert of Berlin, CT, grandson Jeffrey and granddaughters Jennifer, Rebecca and great-grandson Colston; son Marc of Meriden, CT, granddaughter Nicole and grandson Dalton; step-children Brigitte, Margo, Tammy, Roland and Robin. He is also survived by his sister Gilberte of New Brunswick, Canada and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by brothers Guy, Maurice, Lionel and Gerard; and his sisters Isabelle, Marthe and Anita.



Services and memorial will be held in June at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church in Meriden, CT, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, you may direct donations to the via www.donatenow.heart.org or by phone at 1-800-AHA-USA.



Jean-Marc was a vibrant, charismatic man widely loved by all that knew him. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019