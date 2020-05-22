Jean Margaret Blomkvist
Jean Margaret (Meder) Blomkvist, 77, of Durham, wife of the late Evan A. Blomkvist, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Wadsworth Glenn. Born in Jamaica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Single) Meder

Jean lived in Durham since 2004 and was a member of The Church of Saint Andrews the Apostle in Rocky Hill. Despite Jean's blindness which she developed in her early 60s, she miraculously continued her love of crafts, especially in clay sculpting during which she designed and created some of her best works of art.

Jean's designs ended up as special gifts such as Christmas tree ornaments which were representative of her unique creativity and imagination and symbolized the truly inspiring person that she was.

Also manifesting Jean's creativity and imagination were her incessant storytelling of which included fairytales she'd share with her grandchildren and fond memories of her life in St. James, New York, where she raised her children Julie and Jeff Blomkvist.

Jean is survived by her son, Jeffrey E. Blomkvist and his wife Melissa of Bethlehem Township, NJ; son-in-law, Dr. Gordon Fosdick of Middlefield and five grandchildren, Madalyn, Katie, and Emily Blomkvist and Christopher and Sarah Fosdick.

Along with her parents and husband, Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Julie Fosdick.

A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to The Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle, 331 Orchard Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
