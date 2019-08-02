|
Jean "Oma" (Lehner) Stierle, 83, of Durham, wife of the late Rudi Stierle, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home. She was born in Stamford, the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Fischer) Lehner. Jean was an active parishioner of Notre Dame Church and a member of the Durham Seniors. Jean is survived her daughters, Helen Larkin and her husband Tim of Durham, Carol Stierle of VT; three grandchildren, Erin, Paige, and Shea Larkin. Her Funeral Liturgy was held at Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019