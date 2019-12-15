|
Jeanette Irene (Powell) Piquol, 90, passed away December 8, 2019, at Masonicare in Wallingford, CT.
She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey H. Piquol and is survived by her 2 daughters Janet Burke, Nancy Loucareas, and her son in law Jack Burke. She was lovingly so proud of her grandchildren, James Burke, Dimitri Loucareas, Alysia Loucareas as well as her great granddaughter, Lolah Loucareas.
She loved her companion and visitor Shelby, 3 year old English Bulldog, who brought her so much joy and love.
Mom...you will be deeply missed by us all, never forgotten, and forever in our hearts. God Bless you.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019